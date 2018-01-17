Zac Efron Shares First Pic of Himself as Serial Killer Ted Bundy

Zac Efron wants you to “meet Ted.”

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, revealing the first photo of himself in character as Ted Bundy, the serial killer he portrays in his latest movie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The pic was snapped in black-and-white and features Efron posing for a mugshot as Bundy in an empty studio space. “#BehindTheScenes,” he captioned it.

Fans were quick to notice Efron and Bundy’s similar facial features, posting side-by-side pics of the two as they replied to the California native’s tweet.

Others simply couldn’t get over the fact that, despite pretending to be a murderer, Efron still looks hot as ever.

“How is he soooo perfect?” one fan asked, accompanying the tweet with three heart eye emojis. “True crime and Zac Efron, my two favorite things.”

“Never thought I’d have a crush on a criminal,” another wrote.

The Joe Berlinger-directed thriller will chronicle Bundy’s various crimes from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, portrayed by Lily Collins. The 28-year-old actress also took to social media on Wednesday to reveal a picture of herself in character, writing, “Meet Liz.”

For fans who may not be familiar with the storyline, Bundy was convicted of killing and raping several young girls and women in the ’70s. He was executed in Florida on Jan. 25, 1989 after confessing to 30 homicides that he committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978, which he previously denied for over a decade.

“I have been trying to work with Zac Efron for a long time,” the film’s producer, Nicolas Chartier, explained to Variety last May. “From his dramatic turn in Paperboy to his hilarious performance in Neighbors, he continues to impress audiences and critics alike with his extraordinary versatility and range. We couldn’t be more excited to see him in this amazing role.”

As we patiently wait for more sneak peeks from Efron, watch the video below to hear more on his role as Phillip Carlyle in The Greatest Showman, out now.

