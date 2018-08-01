Hanging Solar Lanterns For Patio

By Amory Hofmann. Patio. Published at Thursday, July 11th, 2019 - 14:31:53 PM.

Patios are a wonderful place to spend your summer months. Choosing the size, shape, theme, exact location, and material of the patio are all things you will need to figure out. You may want to add lighting to your new patio so that you can use it during the night in the summer. The lighting should blend in well with the patio design and not look like a spotlight. You need to provide subtle lighting that highlights the features of the patio design and makes the patio more beautiful.

Most of you will want to do some serious barbequing on your patio and some go as far as installing complete outdoor kitchens. Once again, before you spend that kind of money make sure you have all the appropriate permits. Unless you are a serious do-it-yourself type person, you will probably want to consult a professional about making that kind of commitment. You may also want to consider building a grill island and these can become quite expensive.

Installing a roof type cover for your patio is a big commitment and of course much more expensive than buying an umbrella or awning. In many cities you will need to get a permit to build that roof patio cover as it is an extension of your house. Unfortunately, the government wants to be involved in everything we do so be sure to check that out before you spend thousands of dollars.

How about a hot tub designed to go with your patio? Again, this is not a cheap patio idea but one that will make your patio a very popular place all year long. If you want to do something like this just consult your local hot tub store and they will be able to give you some great ideas on how to incorporate the hot tub – patio design.