Yolanda Hadid, 54, Rocks Same Bikini as Daughter Bella When She Was 19: Pics!

Age is only a number if you’re Yolanda Hadid!

The former supermodel and reality star is sizzling in a bikini at 54 and clearly living her best vacation life. Yolanda shared a series of photos from an “undisclosed location” this week, and while in her tropical paradise, she’s certainly taking in the rays.

In one shot, Yolanda is leaping in the air while flashing her toned, fit body in a knitted bikini.

“Not perfect but happy,” she captioned the photo.

Fans quickly noticed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was wearing the same bikini as her younger daughter, Bella Hadid.

Bella, who is now 21, wore the suit in August 2016 at the tender age of 19. Of course, the two ladies rocked the look, and clearly it’s due to their very good genes.

Yolanda is, of course, the mother of three models, including Bella, Gigi, and Anwar Hadid.

“You’ve gotta be the first one on the job. You’ve gotta be the hardest working girl there. You have to be kind and polite to everyone,” Yolanda told ET of her advice to models this past January.

For more from the supermodel momager, watch the clip below!

