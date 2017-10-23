'Y & R' Star Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Mia Sets Record Straight on His Alleged Suicide Threat (Exclusive)

Young and The Restless star Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife, Mia St. John, says recent reports of the 51-year-old actor allegedly threatening to shoot himself are “inaccurate.”

On Sunday, multiple reports stated that Kristoff was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to kill himself with a gun. In an exclusive statement to ET on Monday, Mia called out “fabricated information” in regard to Kristoff, but also acknowledged that his heart is “broken” due to their son Julian’s suicide almost three years ago.

“I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets,” Mia tells ET. “No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian, has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

“Last week, an incident occurred, that pushed him to the breaking point, but was not accurately reported,” she continues. “I hope that at this moment we can all wrap our arms around Kristoff and help him in this time of need. Help him heal and move forward. This is not a ‘gossip’ story, or an interesting headline, this is a man trying to deal with a tragedy, that has torn apart his soul. Right now what he needs is your thoughts and prayers.”

