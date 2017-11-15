'Wonder Woman' Director: Gal Gadot Had 'Nothing to Do' With Brett Ratner Stepping Away From Sequel (Exclusive)

Last week, it was reported that Gadot would boycott the sequel if the film’s producer, Brett Ratner — who was accused of sexual assault by Olivia Munn and five other actresses — was involved. She also backed out of an awards dinner honoring Ratner last month.

“Look, there’s been a lot written about how I feel and my views about this topic, and everyone knows how I feel about it,” Gadot told ET at the Justice League premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. “And the truth is there’s so many people involved in making this movie and they all have echoed the same sentiments.”

After the allegations against Ratner surfaced, he released a statement saying he was “stepping away” from any projects he’d been working on with Warner Bros. “until these personal issues are resolved.”

Meanwhile, Jenkins told ET that the reports about Ratner not being involved in Wonder Woman 2 had “nothing to do with Gal.”

“That whole thing happened weeks ago, so that actually had nothing to do with Gal,” Jenkins told ET. “That was weeks… that was a forgone conclusion, I think. Anyway, I was surprised by that story.”

