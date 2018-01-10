Willie Geist Raves About Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Promotion, Says He's Been In Touch With Matt Lauer (Exclusive)

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Happy for Hoda! On Tuesday night, ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with the Today show’s Willie Geist about the NBC morning show’s recent shakeup, placing Hoda Kotb as a co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie. “They’re both my honest-to-goodness friends. I’m so happy for Hoda,” Geist told ET at the National Board of Review Awards, which he hosted. “They’re kickin’ butt. They won the week again last week. I think they’ve won every week since they’ve started. You can’t not be happy for Hoda. She’s such a…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed