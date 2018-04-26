William H. Macy Has the First Dance With His Daughter Ahead of Her Prom

This father-daughter moment will give you all the feels!

Felicity Huffman shared a pic of her husband, William H. Macy, looking to be on the verge of tears while sweetly dancing with one of their daughters earlier this week.

“The girl tried on her prom dress,” Huffman captioned the heartfelt photo. “The dad took her for a spin.”

Huffman, 55, and Macy, 68, have a 17-year-old daughter Sofia and a 16-year-old daughter Georgia, and never shy away from gushing over their happy home life.

Earlier this year, Macy praised his wife of 21 years as “the smartest person I know.”

“She only wants good things for me,” the Shameless star told ET’s Cameron Mathison at the SAG Awards. “Acting and showbiz, theater, is at the core of our relationship. We met in the theater. We still talk about our roles with each other, we share each other’s scripts, we critique each other — it’s not a good idea for most people, it could be world war three, but for us, it works.”

He added of Huffman, “She’s my biggest supporter and she’s the smartest person I know. It’s great to have someone like that in your corner.”

Here’s more on their Hollywood love story:

