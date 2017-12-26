News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Will Smith Goes Grinch on Wife Jada PInkett Smith's Christmas Cheer — and It's Pretty Amazing!

— December 26, 2017

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Will Smith’s Christmas cheer has deflated — and you can blame his wife for that. Jada Pinkett Smith is known to go overboard celebrating the holidays, and this year, the 49-year-old actor just wasn’t having it. The Bright star posted a selfie to Instagram, where he looked like a total grinch despite rocking a holiday sweater — actually, it was mostly because of it. “Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly A** Sweaters for Christmas… She’s Doin’ Too Much! And she’s just gettin’…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Fulltext Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿