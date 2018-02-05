Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Include Sarah Ferguson in Their Wedding? Here's What We Know

Sarah Ferguson will probably not get the royal wedding snub.

Despite some rumors to the contrary, a source tells ET that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will include the Duchess of York, known in British media as “Fergie,” in wedding activities, despite her rocky relationship with the royal family after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996. The source tells ET that Markle and Harry will be sending out their invitations in the next couple of weeks, at the end of February and/or early March.

Additionally, the source tells ET that the couple will attend Ferguson’s daughter, Eugenie’s, wedding in the fall, which Ferguson will be hosting.

“Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank are good friends with Harry and Meghan,” the source says. “Jack and Eugenie even flew to Toronto to spend time with Harry and Meghan shortly after their relationship became public in 2016.”

The source adds that Eugenie and Jack have even double-dated with Meghan and Harry on both sides of the Atlantic.

Good to know that, just like it is at weddings for us normal people, the royal nuptials may feature some polite-but-awkward interactions and hushed whispers from across the room.

Meanwhile, since the royal wedding is turning into such a highly anticipated event, it’s no surprise that we may see a few famous faces on the guest list for when the bride and groom cut the cake.

