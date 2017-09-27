Will Justin Timberlake Perform at the Super Bowl?

ET also reached out to Timberlake’s rep for comment, but have yet to get a response to the report.

If the rumors are true, this would be the GRAMMY winner’s first time invited back to the event since his controversial performance with Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Texas.

While singing “Rock Your Body” at the end of the halftime show in 2004, Timberlake pulled part of Jackson’s costume off, revealing her pierced nipple. After the shocking incident, the Federal Communications Commission instilled a five-second broadcast delay during live performances.

