Whitney Houston's Incredible Career and Struggles Explored in 'Can I Be Me' Documentary Trailer â Watch!

There will always be only one Whitney Houston.

The iconic singer’s incredible talent, rise to fame, struggles and untimely downfall are all chronicled in Can I Be Me, a new documentary set to premiere on Showtime.

WATCH: Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Brown: Circle of Tragedy

Can I Be Me is directed by Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal. The doc offers an inside look at how Houston became one of the most successful female artists of all time, her tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown, her struggle with addiction and tragic death at the age of 48.

“There was this emphasis on [Whitney] being the perfect girl,” a voiceover says in the first trailer for the film. “She never had this belief that she was this perfect person.”

“Success doesn’t change you, fame does,” Houston says in an additional clip.

[embedded content]

WATCH: FLASHBACK: With Whitney Houston on the 1997 Set of ‘Cinderella’

The seven-time GRAMMY winner died on Feb. 11, 2012, after she was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Her cause of death was attributed to drowning and drug use. Can I Be Me will include never-before-seen footage, candid interviews and performances from Houston to showcase the impact that her life and death had on her fans around the world.

Can I Be Me will debut on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music