Whitecaps hang on to deafeat Galaxy— July 20, 2017
Tony Tchani headed in his second goal of the season midway through the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps hung on for a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.
In the 63rd minute, Christian Bolanos was awarded a free from left wing after taking a foul from Bradley Diallo. Bolanos sent his kick toward the center of the box, and Tchani headed it through diving goalkeeper Brian Rowe’s hands in the 64th.
The Galaxy (6-9-4) had a chance to tie in the 88th minute, but Ariel Lassiter’s shot from outside the box was saved by David Ousted.
The Whitecaps (8-7-3) moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Western Conference with Portland and Seattle.
The Galaxy are winless at home since April 7, and have tied a team record for home losses in a season with six.