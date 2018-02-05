'Westworld' Premieres First Season 2 Trailer During Super Bowl

Don’t question the nature of your reality — that really was a new trailer for Westworld!

The HBO show premiered its season two trailer during Super Bowl LII on Sunday in HBO’s first Super Bowl ad in 20 years. The last time HBO purchased time during the big game was in 1998, and both that year and its first time (in 1997) were ads for the network as a whole.

Sunday’s Westworld trailer showed a fair amount more than fans saw during it’s Comic-Con teaser last year – teasing the increasingly unstable boundaries between the show’s complex storylines, all set to Kanye West’s “Runaway.” The Super Bowl spot, directed by the show’s co-creator Jonathan Nolan, pulled footage from all of season two (which started filming in July and wrapped in January).

We can save this world.

We can burn it to the ground.

From the ashes, build a new world.

Our world. #Westworldpic.twitter.com/07FMaBW5ZZ — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) February 5, 2018

With Game of Thrones not returning until 2019, Westworld is positioned to be HBO’s big ticket this year. Get caught up on the series here, and see more on the show in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Evan Rachel Wood Talks ‘Westworld’ Season 2: ‘I Didn’t Think the Show Could Shock Me’

‘Westworld’ Creator Jonathan Nolan on ‘Stunning’ First Week Shooting Evan Rachel Wood On Location (Exclusive)

‘Westworld’ Shuts Down Production Due to Massive California Wildfires, Cast Members React

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News