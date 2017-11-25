News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Wells Adams Celebrates Girlfriend Sarah Hyland's Birthday With an Incredible 'Bachelor'-Style Date

— November 25, 2017

Wells Adams might not be theBachelor, but he certainly treats Sarah Hyland like she’s the Bachelorette! The Bachelor in Paradise star surprised Hyland with an amazing Bachelor-style date to celebrate her birthday on Thursday. The Modern Family star, who turned 27 on Friday, enjoyed a sweet helicopter ride with Adams to Catalina Island.  “Wells surprised me with a birthday trip. It was awesome,” Hyland gushed to her followers on her Instagram Story, sharing pics of the incredible gesture.  Adams…

