Wells Adams Celebrates Girlfriend Sarah Hyland's Birthday With an Incredible 'Bachelor'-Style Date— November 25, 2017
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
Wells Adams might not be theBachelor, but he certainly treats Sarah Hyland like she’s the Bachelorette! The Bachelor in Paradise star surprised Hyland with an amazing Bachelor-style date to celebrate her birthday on Thursday. The Modern Family star, who turned 27 on Friday, enjoyed a sweet helicopter ride with Adams to Catalina Island. “Wells surprised me with a birthday trip. It was awesome,” Hyland gushed to her followers on her Instagram Story, sharing pics of the incredible gesture. Adams…
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Full Text Feed