Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Switzerland

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Action continues on Friday with the men’s skeleton event at 7 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET for the women’s bobsleigh competition, followed by the two-man event at 7 a.m. ET.

The event wraps on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event, set to begin at 5:45 a.m. ET.

You can also catch more skeleton and bobsleigh action Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games , our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

