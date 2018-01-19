Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Germany— January 19, 2018
Click on the video player above to watch action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Coverage begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET with women’s skeleton, followed by the men’s race at 6 a.m. ET.
Two-man bobsleigh begins action on Saturday at 6:19 a.m. ET, with the women’s event beginning at 9:19 a.m. ET.
The event concludes on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh competition, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
You can catch more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.