Watch Women's World Rugby Sevens Series

Click on the video player below to watch preliminary-round action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women’s tournament from Kitakyushu, Japan continuing on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports has live coverage of the tournament through to the final on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET. The Canadians take on Ireland in the Challenge Trophy consolation bracket semifinals at 11:20 p.m. ET.

Canada opened the tournament with a 38-14 win over Fiji, but lost its next two matches — 21-19 to England and 19-5 to Russia — and failed to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals for the first time in Series history.

Canada fell 24-19 to Ireland in the Challenge Trophy consolation bracket semifinals. The match needed extra time after a late try and conversion from Ireland knotted things up at 19.

Canada concludes their tournament against Japan at 2:04 a.m. ET in the battle for 11th place.

Cick on the video player below at 3:20 a.m. ET on Sunday as live coverage continues from Kitakyushu.

New Zealand, which recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games, enters as the defending champion having defeated Canada in the inaugural final last year.

Australia owns a perfect record with 12 wins and took the title in the first two stops of the season in Dubai and Sydney.

Canada’s captain for the tournament is 29-year-old Ghislaine Landry.

Full roster

Ghislaine Landry

Bianca Farella

Hannah Darling

Julia Greenshields

Sara Kaljuvee

Kayla Moleschi

Charity Williams

Natasha Watcham-Roy

Caroline Crossley

Breanne Nicholas

Olivia Johanna Apps

Brittany Benn

John Tait (coach)

