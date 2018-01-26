Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series from Sydney

Click on the video players below to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Sydney, Australia.

The Canadian men’s and women’s team will both be in action at the event, which continues on Friday at 2 a.m. ET.

The women began the tournament undefeated after beating Fiji, Ireland and Russia earlier on Thursday.

2:00 am England vs Papua New Guinea – 2:22 am South Africa vs Papua New Guinea – 2:44 am France vs Wales – 3:06 am Argentina vs Kenya – 3:28 am Fiji vs Samoa – 3:50 am New Zealand vs Russia – 4:12 am USA vs Australia – 4:34 am Canada vs Scotland – Sydney, AUS 0:00

The Canadian men begin their competition against Scotland at 4:34 a.m. ET on Friday and next face Australia at 1:15 a.m. ET on Saturday and finish group play against the U.S. at 4:26 a.m. ET.

CBC | Sports News