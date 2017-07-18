Watch the North American Indigenous Games

Click on the video above now as the men’s U19 lacrosse tournament continues at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games in Toronto.

The double-header of lacrosse games will feature Team Edmonton vs. Saskatchewan at 12 p.m. ET and later Team British Columbia vs. Wisconsin at 3 p.m. ET.

Later on, you can catch the Cultural Event live from York University at 8 p.m. ET.

The Games feature more than 5,000 Indigenous young people aged 13–19 participating in teams representing all 13 provinces and territories in Canada and up to 13 regions in the U.S.

CBC | Sports News