Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating: NHK Trophy

Click on the video players below beginning on Friday at 2:10 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the NHK Trophy in Osaka, Japan, the fourth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

​Action continues as Canada’s Alaine Chartrand competes in the ladies short program at 2:10 a.m.

Next up Nam Nguyen and Keegan Messing perform in the men’s short (5:05 a.m. ET).

(Live at 10:45 pm ET) Championship Figure Skating on CBC0:00

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir look to keep breaking their own world records as the Canadian Olympic champions compete in ice dance on Friday at 10:45 p.m. ET.

Action continues on Saturday at 12:35 a.m. ET with the pairs free program, the ladies free (2:50 a.m. ET), and men’s free (5:30 a.m. ET).

Virtue and Moir return to compete in the free dance at 9:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the gala performances on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET.

For more indepth coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games (Saturday at 3 p.m. ET), our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

CBC | Sports News