Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final

Click on the video players below to watch live coverage from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan.

Coverage continues on Friday with the ladies short program at 4:55 a.m. ET, where Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond will be competing against a field that does not include Russian Evgenia Medvedeva, who is sidelined with a broken foot.

The men’s free program rounds out Friday’s action, with the skaters set to begin competition at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Saturday begins with Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will aim for the podium in the pairs free program (2:45 a.m. ET), followed by Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir competing in the ice dance free (3:55 a.m. ET).

The ladies free is set for 5:20 a.m. ET.

Watch complete coverage Saturday on Road to the Olympic Games at 2 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports will also feature coverage of the gala event, scheduled for 12 a.m. ET on Sunday.



CBC | Sports News