Watch the Four Continents figure skating championships

Click on the video player above Wednesday to watch live coverage from the Four Continents figure skating championships from Taipei City.

Coverage continues with the ladies short program begins our coverage on Wednesday at 3:45 a.m. ET, with the ice dance free skate set for 10:50 p.m. ET.

Next up is the men’s short program on Thursday at 3:35 a.m. ET, with the pairs free program scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. ET.

The ladies competition wraps up with the free program on Friday at 3:40 a.m.. ET, followed by the men’s free at 11:30 p.m. ET

The gala event concludes the event and runs Saturday at 5 a.m. ET

You can catch more figure skating coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games , our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Sports News