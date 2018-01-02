Click on the video player above on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET to watch the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials from Portage la Prairie, Man.

The winners of the event will represent Canada at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The following 18 teams will be split into two pools of nine, with eight teams advancing to a modified double-knockout playoff. Click here for a full schedule.

Jennifer Jones & Mark Nichols

Val Sweeting & Brad Gushue

Dawn McEwen & Mike McEwen

Kaitlyn Lawes & John Morris

Chelsea Carey & Colin Hodgson

Jill Officer & Reid Carruthers

Sherry Middaugh & John Epping

Dana Ferguson & Brendan Bottcher

Shannon Birchard & Jason Gunnlaugson

Jocelyn Peterman & Brett Gallant

Kalynn Park & Charley Thomas

Laura Crocker & Geoff Walker

Nancy Martin & Catlin Schneider

Marliese Kasner & Dustin Kalthoff

Kim Tuck & Wayne Tuck

Emilie Desjardins & Robert Desjardins

Nicole Westlund Stewart & Tyler Stewart

Sherry Just & Tyrel Griffith

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Sports News