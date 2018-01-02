Watch the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials— January 2, 2018
Click on the video player above on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET to watch the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials from Portage la Prairie, Man.
The winners of the event will represent Canada at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The following 18 teams will be split into two pools of nine, with eight teams advancing to a modified double-knockout playoff. Click here for a full schedule.
- Jennifer Jones & Mark Nichols
- Val Sweeting & Brad Gushue
- Dawn McEwen & Mike McEwen
- Kaitlyn Lawes & John Morris
- Chelsea Carey & Colin Hodgson
- Jill Officer & Reid Carruthers
- Sherry Middaugh & John Epping
- Dana Ferguson & Brendan Bottcher
- Shannon Birchard & Jason Gunnlaugson
- Jocelyn Peterman & Brett Gallant
- Kalynn Park & Charley Thomas
- Laura Crocker & Geoff Walker
- Nancy Martin & Catlin Schneider
- Marliese Kasner & Dustin Kalthoff
- Kim Tuck & Wayne Tuck
- Emilie Desjardins & Robert Desjardins
- Nicole Westlund Stewart & Tyler Stewart
- Sherry Just & Tyrel Griffith