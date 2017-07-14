Watch the Calgary Stampede Rangeland Derby, Day 7

CBC Sports is the home of the Calgary Stampede.

Click on the video player above on Thursday beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT to watch action from the Rangeland Derby.

Hosted by Kelly VanderBeek, Doug Dirks of CBC Calgary will provide the play-by-play with chuckwagon driving legend Tom Glass, and chuckwagon historian Billy Melville.

Ron MacLean will join the broadcast team for Saturday, July 15.

Stay up to date on all the action with our live blog on this page showcasing tweets from CBC personalities and Stampede fans.

Join the conversation by tweeting us at @cbcsports with the hashtag #Stampede2017.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Sports News