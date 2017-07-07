Watch the Calgary Stampede Parade

CBC Sports is the home of the Calgary Stampede.

Click on the video player above now to watch the Stampede Parade.

Hosted by Canadian Olympian Kelly VanderBeek and CBC Sports commentator Craig McMorris, along with CBC Calgary’s Angela Knight, the parade marks the official start to the festivities.

You can catch the rodeo at 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT, and the rangeland derby at 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT. Festivities for the day conclude with the rangeland derby and wrap at 11 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT.

Stay up to date on all the action with our live blog showcasing tweets from CBC personalities and Stampede fans.

Join the conversation by tweeting us at @cbcsports with the hashtag #Stampede2017.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Sports News