Watch Haim Cover Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Using Homemade Percussion Instruments

While Haim are busy promoting their new album, Something To Tell You, that’s not keeping them from wowing fans with some awesome covers.

The trio stopped by BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge on Tuesday, where they played the lead single off their upcoming album, “Want You Back,” and then busted out an unexpected cover of Selena Gomez’s new single, “Bad Liar.”

Not content simply to cover the track, lead singer Danielle Haim arranged a neat collection of percussion instruments made up of some drinking glasses, a ceramic mug, some tin coffee cans and a cardboard box that gave the song a fun, unique ring.

For Gomez’s catchy single, which she released in May, the 24-year-old singer reteamed with Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, who penned most of the songs off her 2015 album, Revival.

The pulsating single seems to tap into Gomez’s punk side, borrowing its pounding bass line from the Talking Heads’ iconic 1977 hit “Psycho Killer,” which was complemented beautifully by Haim’s whimsical choice of percussion.

In June, Gomez released the music video for “Bad Liar,” in which she plays multiple characters, including a high school student, both of the student’s parents and a teacher with whom her father seems romantically attracted to.

Check out the clip below for a look at Gomez’s ’70s-inspired music video, which ends with a surprising tease for her upcoming single, “Fetish.”