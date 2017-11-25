Watch Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America

Click on the video player above on Friday at 6:20 p.m. ET to watch live coverage from Skate America in the sixth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Coverage begins from Lake Placid, N.Y., with the pairs and men’s (7:55 p.m. ET) short programs.

Canada will be represented by the duos of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, plus men’s skaters Liam Firus and Kevin Reynolds.

Saturday’s action includes the pairs free (2 p.m. ET), he me’s free (3:55 p.m. ET), as well as the short in both ice dance (7:30 p.m. ET) and ladies (9:20 p.m. ET).

Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, as well as singles skater Gabrielle Daleman will be in competition.

The event wraps on Sunday with the free programs in ice dance (1:55 p.m. ET) and ladies (4 p.m. ET) and the gala exhibition (7:30 p.m. ET).

