Watch Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Internationaux de France

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, France, the fifth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Coverage continues with ice dance, where Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje will be in action.

Following that, Liubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch will compoete in pairs (12:35 p.m. ET) and Spain’s Javier Fernandez highlights the field in the men’s competition (2:05 p.m. ET).

Return for the free programs and podium ceremonies on Saturday beginning at 7:15 a.m. ET

For more in-depth coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games (Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET), our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

