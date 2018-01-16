Watch Canada unveil Olympic flag-bearer for Pyeongchang

Click on the video above today at 11:30 a.m. ET as the Canadian Olympic Committee announces its Olympic flag-bearer for next month’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make the announcement at the House of Commons in Ottawa.

Ken Hehr, minister of sport and persons with disabilities, COC president Tricia Smith and Canada’s chef de mission for Pyeongchang, Isabelle Charest, will be on hand for the ceremony.

Hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser was the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The 2018 opening ceremony is Feb. 9.

