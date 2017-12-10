Watch action from men's rugby 7s from Cape Town

Click on the video players below to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Cape Town, South Africa.

Canada began the day with a 35-7 win over France to advance to the Cup semifinals. Canada was then edged 14-12 by Argentina to set up the bronze and gold medal matches.

Canada will face South Africa in the bronze match at 12:18 p.m. ET, while New Zealand and Argentina will play for gold afterwards.

(Live at 12:18 pm ET) HSBC Mens World Rugby Sevens Series: Bronze and Gold Medals0:00

Saturday’s action included Canada scoring wins in two of their three matches. They began their tourney by dropping a close match to Samoa by a score of 19-17, before beating Fiji 22-14 and Wales by a score of 31-14.

Here’s Canadian team’s roster, captained by Harry Jones:

Phil Berna (Vancouver)

Connor Braid (Victoria)

Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)

Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)

Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)

Lucas Hammond (Toronto)

Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)

Harry Jones (North Vancouver, B.C.)

Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)

Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)

John Moonlight (Pickering, Ont.)

Matt Mullins (Belleville, Ont.)

Liam Underwood (Toronto)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Sports News