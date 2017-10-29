Virtue and Moir impeccable, set another world-record winning gold at Skate Canada

​A little over a year into their stunning return to ice dancing, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir feel like they’re “home.”

And home has been pretty good to Canada’s Olympic gold and silver medallists.

Virtue and Moir roared to a world record overall score in winning their seventh Skate Canada International title on Saturday, and have yet to lose a competition since they launched their dazzling comeback a year ago.

“We love going to rink every day,” Moir said. “We came back. We didn’t have to. It was for us, and I think there’s power to that. We’re doing this because we love figure skating, because we love ice dancing with each other. It’s a crazy thing to say, but that’s why.

“We’re pretty fortunate to have three runs at [the Olympics]. This one just feels more personal.”

Skating to music from “Moulin Rouge,” Virtue in a sleek backless burgundy dress, Moir in all black, the Canadians scored 199.86 points to top their previous world best of 198.62 they set in winning the world championships last spring.

“We’re different athletes, we’re different people,” Virtue said. “We’re just in a different place in how we feel on our skates, and how we feel on the ice. It’s nice when that feels like home.”

Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje captured silver with 190.01 points, while Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were third with 189.43.

Canadians Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus finished eighth with a total score of 150.27.

Records aren’t important

Virtue and Moir, who’d set a world-record score for their short dance the previous night, said records aren’t important at this point.

“Our friends and family back home sure think it’s pretty impressive. We get a lot of texts about it,” Moir said.

“It’s validation we’re on the right track, which any athlete loves any time,” Virtue added.

“I think that world record will get beat a couple of times this year,” said Moir. “It’s nice to see on the scoreboard, but we know that’s going to change.”

Canada’s ice dance legends impressed the Brandt Centre crowd with their impassioned program that featured a couple of breathtaking lifts. On their rotational lift, Virtue does a front flip into Moir’s arms, landing with her legs wrapped around his neck.

“That’s pretty impressive, hey?” Moir said. “I like when she goes into that, she’s more aggressive than I am to just fly into it.”

