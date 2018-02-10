Victoria Beckham Says Spice Girls 'Not Going on Tour'

Sorry Spice Girls fans. Don’t expect to see your favorite girl group on tour anytime soon.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” Victoria Beckham told Vogue UK during an interview, previewing her fall/winter 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week, on Saturday. “It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.”

Last week, the fashion designer, Emma Bunton, Melanie C., Melanie B. and Geri Halliwell reunited in London for the first time since 2012 with their manager Simon Fuller. The five singers later released a statement expressing how the time felt right to “explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

Beckham went on to talk about the importance of the group and what sort of impact they wish to have in future generations.

“There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming,” Beckham explained to the magazine, though clearly stating that designing is what she now does.

“It’s a positive thing,” she added about the reunion. “You know, there’s so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a cat-suit.”

As far as a Spice World sequel, Beckham joked, “Is that what you really, really want?”

“I remember that movie. I was so upset when they made me wear that tight little army dress. And Harper, who’s only watched Spice World once, says, ‘Mummy, I love that bit when everyone’s in the really cool clothes and you’re in the tight little army dress!’” she added.

