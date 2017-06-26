Victoria Beckham Cuddles Up to Husband David While Dancing to Ed Sheeran at Glastonbury

Victoria Beckham enjoyed a cozy date night with husband David while enjoying Ed Sheeran’s headlining set at the Glastonbury music festival in England on Sunday.

The former Spice Girl was snapped in the VIP area of Worthy Farm, sporting a patterned black-and-white shirt and jeans and wrapping her arm around the soccer stud.

Taking pics with her phone — which had her initials emblazoned on the cover — the 43-year-old mom of four was seen rocking out to the music with her arms in the air in a GIF posted on Twitter as David, 42, was nodded his head to the music.

The athlete also caught the Foo Fighters and Liam Gallagher in action earlier in the weekend.

While the couple, who will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary on July 4, appeared to have a blast during Sheeran’s set, not everyone was pleased with the “Lego House” crooner.

After being accused of lip-syncing during the festival, the 26-year-old singer took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“Never thought I’d have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it’s a loop station, not a backing track,” Sheeran tweeted. “Please google.”

Never thought I’d have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it’s a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 26, 2017

Anyway, great night, great atmosphere, family, friends, fun. Love you all x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 26, 2017

