Vanessa Lachey Talks Reuniting With Maksim Chmerkovskiy on ‘DWTS:' 'He’s Got My Back' (Exclusive)

“We know what the week is, and that is what dance is,” Vanessa told ET. “It is literally speaking emotion through movement, and I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to do it. But I know I got this guy literally standing there, and he’s got my back… I just looked over and grabbed on and was like, ‘We got this.’”

Chmerkovskiy also reacted to his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, and her partner Nick Lachey being in the bottom two.

“She is still crying, so this is definitely going to be emotional,” he said of Murgatroyd. “I think everything was sort of pressure for her and everybody wanted to put amazing steps underneath all these incredible stories. And I think everybody came out great.”

