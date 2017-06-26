Playing Vanessa Lachey Lost Her Wedding Ring, So Husband Nick Searched Through the Trash to Find It!

Perfect husband alert!

After nearly six years of marriage, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have probably learned that love isn’t always pretty, but when the mother of three lost her wedding ring recently, the couple quickly realized that, sometimes, love can also be downright gross.

WATCH: Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome Third Child on Christmas Eve — Find Out His Name!

“This is true love after 6 years of marriage……digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife’s missing wedding ring!! #success,” Nick captioned the romantic (emphasis on the “ick”) photo on Instagram.

To have and to hold, in sickness and in filth!

WATCH: Vanessa and Nick Lachey Spend Spring Break on the Beach With Their 3 Kids — See the Family Photos

Still, Nick’s deep dive certainly earns him a merit badge for good husbandry, and it makes sense, because the two — who welcomed their third child, Phoenix, late last year — have been absolutely adorable together getting familial with their kids.

Watch the video below for the family’s tropical vacation.