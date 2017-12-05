Vanessa Grimaldi Sets the Record Straight on Her Dating Life After Split From Nick Viall (Exclusive)

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Bachelor star Vanessa Grimaldi believes her ex, Nick Viall, is set to slay the acting world! “That’s what he wants to do and anything he puts his head to, he’s going to succeed at, so I wish him all the best,” the reality star told ET’s Katie Krause at KIIS FM’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2017 in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. Grimaldi and Viall announced they were ending their engagement in August, but remain on good terms and continue to support each other. “The breakup wasn’t easy, but it…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed