UPS employee fatally shoots 3 co-workers, himself in San Francisco

A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing three employees and then himself as officers closed in, police and the company said.

Toney Chaplin, San Francisco’s assistant police chief, said at a news conference that two others were wounded in the shooting that prompted a massive police response.

Police have not determined a motive. Chaplin said that the shooter was armed with an assault pistol and put the weapon to his head and pulled the trigger when police located him.

A UPS statement said the shooter and all the victims were employees. Spokesperson Steve Gaut told The Associated Press that the gunman opened fire inside the facility before the drivers were sent out for their daily deliveries.

Neighbours said they heard up to eight rapid gunshots.

“It was like tat, tat, tat, tat, tat, tat, tat,” said Raymond Deng, who lives across the street from the warehouse.

After the gunfire, auto shop owner Robert Kim said he saw “a mob of UPS drivers” running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter.”

Deng, 30, a data scientist for a startup company, also saw workers fleeing and another group of about 10 who gathered on the roof and held their hands up as police arrived.

“I saw police officers go up from the ramp and then storm the buildings,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

UPS workers gather outside after a shooting at a UPS warehouse and customer service centre in San Francisco on Wednesday. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

Police responding to the facility in the Potrero Hill neighbourhood, about four kilometres from downtown San Francisco, found wounded victims and pulled them to safety.

Investigators recovered two firearms from the scene.

Uniformed UPS employees were later led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

The shooting happened on the same day a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, wounding U.S. congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others.

