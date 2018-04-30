UN officials visit Myanmar amid concerns over Rohingya repatriation, monsoon season

Members of a UN Security Council team probing Myanmar’s crisis over its ethnic Rohingya Muslim minority arrived in the country’s capital on Monday after a visit to Bangladesh, where about 700,000 Rohingya who fled military-led violence live in refugee camps.

The 15-member UN delegation, including Security Council President Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, met in Myanmar’s capital with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and military commander Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. They are to travel Tuesday to Rakhine state, the area from which the Rohingya fled.

They are expected to see the aftermath of the army’s crackdown as well as the government’s preparations for taking back the refugees from Bangladesh.

“The ministers will discuss in detail the repatriation of the refugees agreed by the two countries and resettlement plans for the returnees,” Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Myint Thu told The Associated Press.

He said that on Tuesday, the UN delegates would be taken to refugee reception centres as well as villages in northern Rakhine.

The army launched counterinsurgency sweeps in Rakhine after attacks last August on security personnel. The military has been accused of massive human rights violations — including rape, killing, torture and the burning of Rohingya homes — that UN officials have called ethnic cleansing.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel laureate and Burmese leader seen on April 19, has encountered criticism for the government’s handling of the crisis. Suu Kyi did not visit Rakhine until some three months after the first reports of pogroms. (Kham/Reuters)

Myanmar’s government agreed to allow the delegates’ visit after previously rejecting UN requests for a visit by a specially appointed independent fact-finding committee. That team said in March that it found evidence of human rights violations against the Kachin, Shan and Rohingya minorities “in all likelihood amounting to crimes under international law.”

The Kachin and the Shan are other ethnic minorities who seek greater autonomy and are engaged in armed conflict against government forces.

‘We want justice’

Britain’s UN ambassador, Karen Pierce — a member of the visiting delegation — said after the group’s visit to the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh over the weekend that the Security Council would continue to work on enabling the refugees to return to Myanmar, but that the Rohingya must be allowed to return under safe conditions.

Thousands of refugees had gathered amid scorching heat at the camp to welcome the delegation. They carried placards, some of which read “We want justice.”

‘We’re living in a world without adult supervision at the moment,’ says Canada’s Special Envoy to Myanmar. 7:49

Jean-Nicolas Beuze, UNHCR representative in Canada, discusses the crisis in Myanmar and next steps. 8:24

Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed in December to begin repatriating the refugees in January, but there were concerns among aid workers and Rohingya that they would be forced to return and face unsafe conditions in Myanmar.

The UN refugee agency and Bangladesh recently finalized a memorandum of understanding that said the repatriation process must be “safe, voluntary and dignified … in line with international standards.”

Rohingya Muslims have long been treated as outsiders in Myanmar, also known as Burma, even though many of their families have lived in the country for generations. Nearly all have been denied citizenship since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless. They are denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

Some human rights activists would like to see more aggressive action by the UN.

“The other thing the Security Council should do is refer the situation in Rakhine state to the International Criminal Court,” Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said Friday in a speech to journalists in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.

“The crimes against humanity that were committed against the Rohingya population were clearly of the gravity and severity that they warrant prosecution by the ICC. If impunity were to prevail it would be an enormous injustice to the victims and their families, and it would only encourage a repetition of these kinds of mass atrocities.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News