U.S. House passes government funding bill to end 2nd shutdown in a month

The U.S. House of Representatives has narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord to end an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs.

The 240-186 vote sends the $ 400 billion US spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.

The government shut down at midnight Thursday after Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul blocked plans for a quick Senate vote, blaming his fellow Republicans for being “complicit” in the looming return of trillion-dollar budget deficits.

Passage of the measure came over the opposition of Democratic leaders who demanded the promise of a vote to protect “dreamer” immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

A band of Tea Party Republicans swung against the legislation as well, repelled by its spiralling spending levels.

More to come

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News