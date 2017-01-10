Two of Razer’s triple-screen laptop prototypes stolen from CES

Razer used to just make peripherals like its gaming-oriented mechanical keyboards and headphones, but a few years back it started branching out into gaming laptops. The company has taken great pride in showing off its innovations at CES, and this year it took the form of a 4K “VR” projector (Project Ariana) and a wacky triple-screen laptop called Project Valerie. Everyone who saw the hardware seemed to think it was neat, including the thief who made off with two of the prototypes. Ouch.

The company didn’t announce the specifics of the theft right away — company CEO Min-Liang Tan simply posted on Facebook that two prototypes of some sort had been swiped. Razer later released a statement with more details. Two of the Project Valerie laptops were apparently left unattended in the press room around 4PM on Sunday. This was just as the conference was wrapping up, so Razer’s team was probably getting ready to head home. Someone in the room took the opportunity to grab the laptops.

Someone might have seen something, considering these are not exactly subtle, easily concealed laptops. Project Valerie is packing three 17.3-inch IGZO LCD displays at 4K resolution in its tiny frame. Well, tiny for a computer with three displays. It’s much larger than Razer’s other laptops, but the two side displays pop out on an automated hinge system. When all three displays are deployed and online, you get a single continuous 12K (11520 x 2160) space to work and game. Of course, gaming is the main selling point for Razer.

Powering all that display real estate will naturally require a great deal of graphical horsepower. Razer’s prototype was powered by a GeForce GTX 1080. It’s impressive they were able to cram the hardware in there, even with the larger frame. The press at CES was impressed too. Project Valerie was awarded “Best of CES” by our sister site PCMag.

Razer says it is offering a $ 25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the laptop thief. This offer is valid for a year from today, so you’ll have to track down and turn in the guilty party by next CES. Anyone with information relating to the case can ping Razer at legal@razerzone.com.

If you want to get your hands on Project Valerie the legitimate way, you’ll have to wait a bit. Even before the theft of the hardware, Razer was shying away from launch date and pricing talk. You can register your interest on Razer’s site, but you should probably start saving up if you intend to buy one when (and if) Project Valerie is released.

