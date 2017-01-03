Turkish media run 'selfie' video of alleged nightclub gunman

Turkish media on Tuesday broadcast a “selfie video” of the alleged gunman in the Istanbul nightclub attack that left a Canadian and 38 other people dead.

The video on Turkish television shows the alleged gunman, who is still at large, filming himself with a cellphone at Istanbul’s Taksim Square. It wasn’t immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year’s massacre at the Reina nightclub.

No details have been released as to why the authorities might think the man on the video is the person behind the attack early New Year’s Day, or how the footage was obtained.

ISIS claimed the attack on Monday, saying a “soldier of the caliphate” had carried out the mass shooting in response to Turkish military operations against the militant group in northern Syria.

The alleged gunman appears to have been well versed in guerrilla warfare and may have trained in Syria, according to a newspaper report and a security source that spoke to Reuters.

The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of the attack, cries at his funeral in Istanbul on Monday. (Umit Bektas/Reuters)

“The assailant has experience in combat for sure … he could have been fighting in Syria for years,” the unnamed security source said, adding that he was likely to have been directed in his actions by the jihadist group.

A gunman opened fire inside the club with an automatic rifle, reloading half a dozen times and shooting the wounded as they lay on the ground.

The Haber Turk newspaper cited a barman at the club as saying the assailant also threw several explosive devices, apparently in order to disorientate people and give himself time to reload.

Conflicting reports

The authorities said they were making progress in identifying the person behind the shooting, and that at least 14 people have been detained in connection with the attack.

There have been conflicting reports over the gunman’s identity, but state broadcaster TRT World on Tuesday said he is 28-year-old Iakhe Mashrapov from Kyrgyzstan.

Haber Turk earlier said the assailant is thought to be a member of China’s Muslim Uighur minority. Without citing a source, the newspaper said he had arrived in the Turkish city of Konya with his wife and two children in order not to raise suspicions. His family members were detained, the newspaper said.

Several media outlets, citing unnamed security sources, said the assailant was believed to be from a central Asian nation and may have been part of the same cell that staged a June attack on Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport that killed 45 people.

Turkish police stand guard outside the Reina nightclub early New Year’s Day. (Huseyin Aldemir/Reuters)

Rocked by violence

The man, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian in the early hours of 2017 outside the Reina club before entering and firing at some of the estimated 600 people inside. The establishment is frequented by famous locals, including singers, actors and athletes.

The mass shooting follows more than 30 violent acts that rocked the NATO member country in 2016.

Turkey launched an offensive to northern Syria in August in a bid to clear a strategic border area of ISIS militants and contain the gains of Kurdish fighters. Turkish jets are regularly bombing ISIS targets in the Syrian town of al-Bab as Turkish-backed Syrian opposition force try to capture it from the extremists.

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates warned its citizens not to travel to Turkey following the attack, with its Foreign Ministry issuing a terse statement in Arabic to “postpone plans to travel to Turkey until further notice.”

Seven of the nightclub victims were from Saudi Arabia, three each were from Lebanon and Iraq, and two each were from Tunisia, India, Morocco and Jordan.

The Canadian who was killed has been identified as 29-year-old Alaa Al Muhandis, of Milton, Ont. One citizen each from Kuwait, Israel, Syria and Russia also died.

CBC | World News