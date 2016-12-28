Turkey, Russia reportedly reach ceasefire proposal on Syria

Turkey and Russia appear to have agreed on a proposal toward a general ceasefire in Syria, and will aim to put it into effect by midnight.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey had prepared a ceasefire agreement, reports Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency. However, the Kremlin said it could not confirm the report.

The news agency said early Wednesday that the two countries have reached a consensus that will be presented to participants in the conflict on expanding the ceasefire that was established in Aleppo earlier this month in order to allow civilians and rebels to evacuate the town.

Russia, Iran and Turkey said last week they were ready to help broker a peace deal after holding talks in Moscow, where they adopted a declaration setting out the principles for any agreement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not comment because he does not have “sufficient information” at this time.

A girl plays near the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Rai town in the countryside outside of northern Aleppo on Christmas Day. (Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

“I cannot answer that question right now,” he told reporters on a conference call.

“We are constantly in touch with our Turkish colleagues to discuss various details about the possible talks that are planned for Astana,” he said, referring to potential Syrian peace talks Russia wants to organise in Kazakhstan.

“This is all being done to search for a political resolution for Syria.”

Peace ‘impossible’ with Assad, says Turkish minister

A transition towards peace in Syria that involves President Bashar al-Assad is “impossible” as the country’s opposition will not accept him, Cavusoglu said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura supported efforts by Russia, Turkey and Iran to try to get a ceasefire in Syria and organise new Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan.

The ministry said de Mistura had spoken by phone with Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News