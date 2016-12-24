Turkey restricts social media access after alleged video of soldiers being burned surfaces

Turkey restricted access to social media websites for several hours after ISIS released a video purportedly showing two Turkish soldiers being burned alive, as Turkish warplanes pounded the extremist-held town in Syria near where the soldiers are believed to have gone missing.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria released the video late Thursday. It purports to show the killing of two soldiers captured near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab last month. Turkish officials have not commented on the video.

Syrian activists said the soldiers went missing in the area of al-Dana, northwest of al-Bab, in late November.

Turkey Blocks, an internet monitoring website, said it had detected the “throttling of Twitter and YouTube,” affecting many users in the country. Turkey frequently restricts access to social media websites to prevent the spread of graphic images and other material authorities say would harm public order or security. The websites appeared to be back to normal on Friday.

Confirmed: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube blocked in #Turkey after #IS uploads soldier video

Suspected militants arrested

Police, meanwhile rounded up 31 suspected ISIS militants in Istanbul and were searching for 10 others wanted by prosecutors investigating the extremist group, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Over the past three days, Turkish warplanes have carried out airstrikes on al-Bab, killing dozens of people.

The ISIS-run Aamaq news agency said a Friday airstrike on al-Bab killed at least 20 people, and released a video showing infants among the dead being pulled from the debris.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday’s airstrike killed 16 people, including three children. It said 88 people have been killed by airstrikes over the past three days.

Turkey sent ground troops into northern Syria in August to support Syrian opposition forces in clearing a border area of ISIS militants and to prevent Syrian Kurds from making greater territorial advances. At least 37 Turkish soldiers have been killed in northern Syria since then. Sixteen of those deaths occurred during the clashes in al-Bab this week.

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that the Turkish-supported offensive to recapture al-Bab was on the verge of completion, without providing further information.

“Now al-Bab is almost completed and our armed forces, together with the [Syrian opposition fighters] are sorting it out,” Erdogan said, at a ceremony marking the inauguration of a natural gas terminal in western Turkey.

CBC | World News