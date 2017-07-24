Trump's son-in-law says he didn't collude with Russians and has no Russian financing

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, made rare public comments on Monday, asserting he “did not collude” with Russia and had roughly four meetings with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign and presidential transition.

Behind closed doors, Kushner spoke to staff members of the Senate intelligence committee for nearly three hours at the Capitol, then made a brief public statement back at the White House.

“Let me be very clear,” he said. “I did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so.”

In an 11-page written statement released ahead of his scheduled appearance before lawmakers in closed-door sessions, Kushner said his initial security clearance form had been submitted prematurely in error and had omitted all foreign contacts.

“I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector,” he said.

So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — @realDonaldTrump

Kushner is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee on Tuesday.

“Since the first questions have been raised in March, I have been consistent in saying I was eager to share any information I had with the investigative bodies,” Kushner said.

Trump has been dogged by allegations that his campaign aides worked with Russia, which U.S. intelligence agencies have accused of interfering in last November’s presidential election. Moscow has denied any interference, and Trump says his campaign did not collude with Moscow.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. released emails this month that showed Trump Jr. appeared to welcome the prospect of receiving damaging information from the Russian government about Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

The emails, which Trump Jr. forwarded to Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, included details for a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, which all three attended.

Kushner took a page out of his father-in-law’s playbook Monday, stressing that the 2016 presidential election was contested fairly.

“Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign, and that is why he won,” he said. “Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him.”

Kushner did not take questions from reporters.

‘Can u pls call me on my cell?’

Members of both committees say they are eager to hear about the June 2016 meeting involving Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Kushner described the meeting as a waste of time.

“I actually emailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for 10 or so minutes and wrote ‘Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting.’”

He said no part of the meeting he attended “included anything about the campaign” and he had no knowledge of any documents being offered or accepted.

The Senate judiciary committee is negotiating with Manafort and Trump Jr. about testifying in a public hearing.

Kushner is facing questions about reports he tried to set up a secret back channel to Moscow, as well as other contacts with top Russian officials and business leaders.

Jared Kushner denies colluding with Russia during last year’s election2:31

In his written statement, Kushner said he first met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in Washington in April 2016 and shook hands. He said he did not recall phone calls with Kislyak between April and November of that year as reported by Reuters in May, had found no evidence of the calls in phone records and was skeptical they took place.

In a meeting with Kislyak after the election, on Dec. 1, Kushner said he articulated a desire for the United States to make a fresh start with Russia.

“The fact that I was asking about ways to start a dialogue after election day should of course be viewed as strong evidence that I was not aware of one that existed before election day,” he said.

He said the Russian ambassador asked if there was a secure line in Trump’s transition office to facilitate a discussion with Russian generals about Syria. There was not.

‘Nothing else occurred’

Kushner suggested arranging something through an existing communications channel at the Russian Embassy, but Kislyak indicated that was not possible and they agreed to follow up after the inauguration.

“Nothing else occurred. I did not suggest a ‘secret back channel.’ I did not suggest an ongoing secret form of communication for then or for when the administration took office,” Kushner said.

“I did not raise the possibility of using the embassy or any other Russian facility for any purpose other than this one possible conversation in the transition period. We did not discuss sanctions.”

Kushner said he met on Dec. 13 with Sergey Gorkov, the head of Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank, because of Kislyak’s insistence and because he had a “direct relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sanctions imposed by former President Barack Obama’s administration were not discussed nor were Kushner’s business activities, Kushner said.

Revised forms

“I did not know or have any contact with Mr. Gorkov before that meeting, and I have had no reason to connect with him since,” Kushner wrote.

Kushner did not initially disclose any meetings with Russians on forms he filed to get a government security clearance. He has since revised those forms several times.

He said the forms were initially submitted prematurely in error and omitted all foreign contacts he had had, not just those with Russian officials.

Trump said the investigations in Congress and the Justice Department are politically motivated.

Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer – it’s actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News! — @realDonaldTrump

After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that “Democrats should blame ourselves,not Russia.” — @realDonaldTrump

As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians! — @realDonaldTrump

In a pair of tweets early Monday morning, the president lashed out at the investigation, the media and Washington at large. Without giving proof, he said no evidence had been found regarding Russia and said Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer had cast blame on Democrats, not Russia, for the election loss.

“Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer — it’s actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!” Trump wrote, adding: “After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that “Democrats should blame ourselves, not Russia.”

In an interview with the Washington Post over the weekend, Schumer said Democrats failed to deliver a strong message during the campaign.

Representatives for Schumer could not be reached immediately for comment.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News