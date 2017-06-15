Trump says Republican congressman shot at Virginia ballpark 'in some trouble'

Republican congressman Steve Scalise is in a fight “more difficult than first thought” as he recovers from a gunshot wound, U.S. President Donald Trump said after visiting him at a Washington, D.C., hospital on Thursday.

The House majority whip was critically wounded Wednesday morning after a man with a rifle opened fire on Republican politicians as they practised for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Va.

“It’s been more difficult than people even thought at the time,” Trump said after leaving MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “It’s been … he’s in some trouble. He’s a great fighter and he’s going to be OK, we hope.

“I visited Steve and his family at the hospital last night, and I reassured them that the entire country is pulling for them, praying for them, and that we are here for them every single step of the way.”

Karen & I just left @MedStarWHC. Thanked docs & staff. Keep @SteveScalise, Officer Griner & all involved & their loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/JcKwTMLPDH — @VP

Vice-President Mike Pence “checked in” on the Louisiana congressman on Thursday morning. Pence tweeted shortly after leaving the hospital that he and his wife, Karen, had thanked doctors and hospital staff.

CNN, citing an anonymous hospital official, reported Thursday afternoon that Scalise has undergone three surgeries so far. It was unclear if the third procedure has been completed.

D.C. lawmakers were informed at a meeting Thursday morning that Scalise was in surgery, The Associated Press reported.

Internal organs hit

Scalise was shot in the hip and underwent his first surgery on Wednesday.

Hospital officials said Scalise suffered injuries to internal organs and fractured bones during the shooting. They said he was given “multiple units” of blood and, it was expected he would require additional operations.

Four others were also wounded in the shooting, including two Capitol Police officers, a congressional staffer and a lobbyist.

Steve Scalise, Republican congressman, has undergone multiple procedures since arriving at MedStar hospital on Wednesday morning. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

The officers and the congressional aide, Zach Barth, have been released from hospitals. But a congressional aide-turned-lobbyist, Matt Mika, was shot multiple times and critically injured, and he remained hospitalized Thursday.

Trump complimented the bravery of officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner on Wednesday.

“They ran right into those guns and the bullets and they saved a lot of lives. America salutes both of their courage. They have great, great courage; we all salute them,” Trump said.

“Finally, our heartfelt prayers go out to Matt Mika, who was badly wounded in the assault. To Matt’s family, anything you need, we are here for you. Hopefully Matt will be OK.”

Guns purchased legally

The gunman was shot by Capitol Police officers who were in Scalise’s security detail and later died of his injuries. He was identified as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois who had several minor run-ins with the law in recent years and belonged to a Facebook group called “Terminate the Republican Party.” He had been living out of his van in the Alexandria area in recent months, the FBI said.

The FBI and Capitol Police released a joint statement on Thursday afternoon indicating that the two weapons believed to belong to Hodginkson, a 9-mm handgun and a 7.62-calibre rifle, were legally purchased.

James Hodgkinson had a record stretching back many years. The St. Clair County. Ill., Sheriff’s Department released a 1992 booking photo for Hodgkinson on Wednesday. (St. Clair County Illinois Sheriff’s Department via AP)

The FBI is also processing a cellphone, computer and camera, all found in a white van driven to the park by Hodgkinson.

Diving for cover in the dugout

Politicians described a chaotic scene on Wednesday morning just after 7 a.m., when the gunman attacked.

Texas congressman Joe Barton told reporters that Scalise’s security detail — assigned because he is the majority whip — as well as Capitol Hill police and Alexandria police returned fire in a battle that lasted as long as 10 minutes and included dozens of shots.

“The security detail saved a lot of lives,” he said. “It was scary.”

Lawmakers took cover in the dugout. Barton said his son, Jack, got under an SUV.

WARNING: Video below contains graphic language and imagery.

[embedded content]

Texas congressman Mike Conaway described what sounded like an explosion, then lawmakers scattering off the field as police roamed in search of the gunman and engaged him.

“The guy’s down to a handgun, he dropped his rifle, they shoot him, I go over there, they put him in handcuffs,” Conaway said, adding that if the shooter had “gotten inside the fence, where a bunch of guys were holed up in the dugout, it would have been like shooting fish in a barrel.”

Congressman Jeff Duncan of South Carolina said he had just left the practice and encountered the apparent gunman in the parking lot before the shooting. The man calmly asked which party’s lawmakers were practicing and Duncan told him they were the Republicans. The man thanked him.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity is scheduled to take place Thursday night at Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals.

CBC | World News