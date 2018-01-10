Trump calls ruling to delay action on young immigrant program 'unfair'

A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday night temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

Alsup said lawyers in favour of DACA clearly demonstrated that the young immigrants “were likely to suffer serious, irreparable harm” without court action. The judge also said the lawyers have a strong chance of succeeding at trial.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The program includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

Trump went to Twitter on Wednesday morning to comment on the decision, saying the court system is “broken and unfair.” He expressed frustration with the 9th Circuit, which previously limited the scope of his travel ban.

It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts. — @realDonaldTrump

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the decision “outrageous,” given that Trump was meeting with both parties earlier in the day to seek a bipartisan consensus on immigration issues.

Flurry of lawsuits

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that the program would be phased out, saying former president Barack Obama had exceeded his authority when he implemented it in 2012.

Sanders took a shot at the previous administration in her statement, saying the White House is looking for “a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration.”

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice said the judge’s decision doesn’t change the fact that the program was an illegal circumvention of Congress, and it is within the agency’s power to end it.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement at the Justice Department in Washington in September on DACA. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

“The Justice Department will continue to vigorously defend this position, and looks forward to vindicating its position in further litigation,” department spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

Sessions’s move to phase out DACA sparked a flurry of lawsuits nationwide.

‘An important program’

Alsup considered five separate lawsuits filed in Northern California, including one by California and three other states, and another by the governing board of the University of California school system.

“DACA covers a class of immigrants whose presence, seemingly all agree, pose the least, if any, threat and allows them to sign up for honest labour on the condition of continued good behaviour,” Alsup wrote in his decision. “This has become an important program for DACA recipients and their families, for the employers who hire them, for our tax treasuries, and for our economy.”

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump challenges police officers and a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) supporter during a rally outside the office of California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Los Angeles last week. A U.S. district judge granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent Trump from ending DACA while their lawsuits play out in court. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

That echoed the judge’s comments from a court hearing on Dec. 20, when he grilled an attorney for the Department of Justice over the government’s justification for ending DACA, saying many people had come to rely on it and faced a “real” and “palpable” hardship from its loss.

Alsup also questioned whether the administration had conducted a thorough review before ending the program.

‘Horrific’ consequences

Brad Rosenberg, a Justice Department attorney, said the administration considered the effects of ending DACA and decided to phase it out over time instead of cutting it immediately.

DACA recipients will be allowed to stay in the U.S. for the remainder of their two-year authorizations. Any recipient whose status was due to expire within six months also got a month to apply for another two-year term.

The Justice Department said in court documents that DACA was facing the possibility of an abrupt end by court order, but Alsup was critical of that argument.

People took out loans, enrolled in school and even made decisions about whether to get married and start families on the basis of DACA and now face “horrific” consequences from the loss of the program, said Jeffrey Davidson, an attorney for the University of California governing board.

“The government considered none of this at all when they decided to rescind DACA,” he said at the hearing.

‘Lives were thrown into chaos’

The University of California said in a statement after the decision that “UC’s DACA students represent the very best of our country and are a key part of California and our nation’s future.”

The statement says the UC system will persist in legal challenges to the end of the program and will seek permanent protection for the young immigrants.

DACA recipients are commonly referred to as “dreamers,” based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act that would have provided similar protections for young immigrants.

“Dreamers lives were thrown into chaos when the Trump Administration tried to terminate the DACA program without obeying the law,” California Attorney General Becerra said in a statement after Tuesday’s decision. “Tonight’s ruling is a huge step in the right direction.”

