Trump calls Putin meeting an 'honour,' cites 'very good talks' at G20 in Hamburg

U.S. President Donald Trump called it an “honour” to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for the first time, during the G20 summit in Hamburg, and said he looked forward to positive things happening in the relationship between the former Cold War rivals.

“Putin and I have been discussing various things, and I think it’s going very well,” Trump told reporters, sitting alongside Putin, after meeting the Russian president Friday.

“We’ve had some very, very good talks,” Trump said. “We’re going to have a talk now and obviously that will continue. We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everybody concerned. And it’s an honour to be with you.”

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Putin, through a translator, said that while the two had spoken by phone, a phone conversation is never enough, calling their meeting an important bilateral meeting.

“I am delighted to meet you personally,” Putin said.

The two shook hands earlier Friday ahead of a discussion with all G20 members present, and they were scheduled to meet separately for half an hour starting at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Trump tweeted earlier Friday morning that he was looking forward to his meeting with Putin, saying there is “much to discuss.”