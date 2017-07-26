Trump bars transgender people from military service 'in any capacity'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not allow transgender individuals to serve in the U.S. military in any capacity.

“After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military,” Trump wrote in a series of Twitter posts.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” the Republican president tweeted.

The Pentagon ended its ban on openly transgender people serving in the U.S. military in 2016 under Democratic President Barack Obama’s administration. It was expected to start allowing transgender people to begin enlisting this year, provided they had been “stable” in their preferred gender for 18 months.

Last month, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis approved a six-month delay in allowing transgender recruits to join the U.S. armed forces.

The delay alarmed transgender advocates.

Last year, then Defence Secretary Ash Carter cited a study by the RAND Corporation think-tank that said there were about 2,500 active-duty service members and 1,500 service members who were transgender.

In 2010, the policy that banned gay and lesbian military members from being open about their sexuality, known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” was repealed. But transgender members still worked in secret.

As a result, the number of active transgender military members is hard to pin down.

The RAND study concluded there would be “little or no impact on unit cohesion, operational effectiveness, or readiness,” and estimated there would be between 40 and 200 transition-related surgeries annually.

The Canadian Forces lifted its ban on members of the LGBT community serving in uniform following a high-profile case in 1992. It has also funded dozens of sex-reassignment operations in the last two decades, including 19 between 2008 and October 2015.

The Canadian military last updated its transgender policy in 2012, and was said last year to be reviewing the policy.

Under the current policy, the Canadian military accommodates the needs of transgender members except in extreme circumstances such as significant extra costs or potential threats to the health and safety of other military personnel or the public.

CBC | World News