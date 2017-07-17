Trump administration reveals goals for NAFTA talks

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has released his negotiating objectives ahead of talks to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement next month, and several will pose problems for Canada at the bargaining table.

In an 18-page summary released Monday, the USTR outlines how the U.S. will seek to eliminate NAFTA’s Chapter 19 dispute resolution panels. Canada uses these to appeal duties on things like softwood lumber, and the elimination of the panels was perceived as a potential red line for Canadian negotiators heading into the talks, expected to begin Aug. 17.

American negotiators also want to exempt local and state governments from having to open up government contracts to Canadian and Mexican firms. That’s something Canada hoped to achieve in this negotiation, similar to how subnational procurement is opened up to foreign companies in Canada’s new trade deal with the European Union.

Other language in the report was anticipated, if not altogether friendly to Canada.

The section on agricultural goods does not explicitly target Canada’s supply management system for dairy, poultry and eggs, but the Trump administration is seeking to eliminate non-tariff barriers to U.S. agricultural exports, including “restrictive administration of tariff-rate quotas, other unjustified measures that unfairly limit access to markets to U.S. goods, such as cross subsidization, price discrimination and price undercutting.”

U.S. President Donald Trump told his followers on social media that ‘much will be accomplished this week on trade, the military and security!’ He spent Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

On the first page of Lighthizer’s summary, the USTR continues to say that the administration’s goal is to “improve the U.S. trade balance and reduce the trade deficit with NAFTA countries.”

