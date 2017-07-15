'True Blood' Star Nelsan Ellis' Funeral and Viewing Will Be Open to the Public

Nelsan Ellis’ funeral service has been scheduled.

The late True Blood star will have a public viewing on Friday, ​July 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Country Club Hills, Illinois. The following day, the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey, Illinois, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ellis died on July 8 at the age of 39 due to complications from heart failure.

His family later revealed the actor’s struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, sharing that he was “reluctant to talk about it during his life” but they believed that “in death he would want his life to serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others.”

Upon hearing the news of his passing, Ellis’ co-stars and friends, including Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union, shared their condolences on social media.

